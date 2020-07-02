

Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman

The decision came from a meeting of the board of directors of Shanto-Mariam Foundation, says a press release.

Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, the immediate past chairman of Shanto-Mariam University, died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the age of 66 on May 30.

Aside from Shanto-Mariam University, Imamul was also the founding chairman of Sundarban Courier Service, Shanto Nibash and Shanto-Mariam Foundation. Shanto-Mariam (SM) foundation vice chairman Dr Md Ahsanul Kabir has been made chairman of the foundation.The decision came from a meeting of the board of directors of Shanto-Mariam Foundation, says a press release.Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, the immediate past chairman of Shanto-Mariam University, died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at the age of 66 on May 30.Aside from Shanto-Mariam University, Imamul was also the founding chairman of Sundarban Courier Service, Shanto Nibash and Shanto-Mariam Foundation.