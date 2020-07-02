Video
Dhaka’s air quality improves slightly

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka's air quality showed a slight improvement on Wednesday morning as it ranked the 26th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI).
The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'moderate' as the megacity had an AQI score of 54 at 09:22am.
When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, there may be a risk for some people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution.
However, the air quality is acceptable.
Indonesia's Jakarta, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 170, 167 and 153 respectively.


