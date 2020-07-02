6 die of fever, cold-related problems

CUMILLA, July 1: Six people died with fever and cold-related problems at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new deaths, 127 people have so far died with the same symptoms at the hospital, said its assistant director Dr Sajeda Khatun.

Besides, she said, 105 people are now undergoing treatment at the hospital and 34 of them are Covid-19 patients.

The remaining 71 are receiving treatment at the solation unit of the hospital, Sajeda added. -UNB









