Covid-19 cases cross 8,800 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 1: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 8,800 as the record number of 372 new patients were reported positive after testing 1,345 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district in last 24 hours."The total numbers of COVID-19 patients are now stand at 8,853 only in Chattogram district till today," Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.Of the newly detected 346 COVID-19 patients, 259 are the residents of the port city and the rest 113 are residents of different upazilas of the district.Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that with Wednesday's two death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 172. A total of 877 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection till Wednesday, he added.Dr Rabbi told that a total of 56 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at Chattogram University after testing 167 samples in last 24 hours.