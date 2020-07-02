Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BNP against EC’s move to formulate PP registration law

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BNP on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission postpone its move to formulate a new law over political party registration until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
BNP came up with the demand in a letter sent to the EC informing it about the party's stance over the draft of the Political Party Registration Act, 2020.
A BNP delegation, led by its joint secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, handed over the letter to Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Md Alamgir in the afternoon.
"We're strongly
    demanding that the activities to formulate the related new law be postponed. It (EC) should not finalise any proposal over it until this critical time is over and a favourable environment is created to elicit opinions from stakeholders... ," BNP said in its letter, signed by party  secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. BNP said although it seems a good initiative apparently, the timing is unacceptable.
BNP leaders Harunur Rashid, MP, Barrister Kaisar Kamal and Mosharraf Hossain were among members of the delegation.
In mid-June last, the EC published the draft law on its website (www.ecs.gov.bd) and also sent its copy to the political parties seeking their opinions over the proposed law by July 7.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10,000 flee Myanmar army operations: UN rights chief
EU reopens to outside visitors  
RRI pilot projects in limbo
BNP against EC’s move to formulate PP registration law
ACC to question JMI chief, Toma official over mask, PPE scams
Govt may go for rice import, Food Minister warns millers
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman no more
DU steps into 100th year


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft