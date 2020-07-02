DU steps into 100th year



DU STEPS INTO 100 YEARS: Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, among others, inaugurating the 99th founding anniversary of the university in front of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Wednesday. photo: Observer

Marking the 99th anniversary, different buildings of the university and dormitories were decorated with colourful bulbs, graffiti, festoons and balloons.

A day-long programme began at 10:00am with the singing the national anthem, hoisting of the national flag and Dhaka University flag and releasing of balloons in the air at the premises of Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

The educational activities of Dhaka University started on this day in 1921. On the occasion of the 99th founding anniversary of Dhaka University, a scaled-down programme was held on the university campus.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme as chief guest while Pro Vice-Chancellor ASM Maqsood

Kamal was also present on the occasion. Proctors, Deans and teachers of different departments, among others, attended the programme.

A virtual discussion meeting was held in the virtual classroom of Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury at 11:00am. At the beginning of the meeting, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyrs of the historical language movement, the great liberation war and all democratic movements, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university who died last year and doctors, nurses and members of law enforcement were remembered. A minute of silence was observed with deep reverence.

National Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam presented the main article in the virtual discussion held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Edn) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Professor Md Kamal Uddin, former vice chancellors, Emajuddin Ahmed, AK Azad Chowdhury, SMA Fayez, acting president of the Dhaka University Teachers Association, Prof Lutfar Rahman, General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Dhaka University Alumni Association President AK Azad, Dhaka University Officers Association President Md Amirul Islam along with leaders and workers of Third Class Employees Association, Technical Employees Association and 4th Class Employees Union attended the meeting.

In the virtual discussion National Professor Rafiqul Islam said, "Dhaka University has played a leading role in all the movements and struggles of this country." Dhaka University is an integral part of national history. Dhaka University has led all democratic movements including liberation movement, language movement and great freedom movement. During these movements, many teachers and students were arrested and tortured at different times and many have committed suicide.

Highlighting the unique contribution of Dhaka University in fulfilling the aspirations of the country and the nation, he added, "This university has been playing an important role not only in the practice of knowledge and science, but also in the socio-economic development of the country."

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "University Day is being celebrated at a time when the Mujib Year is underway. We are getting ready to celebrate the centenary of the university and the golden jubilee of great Liberation War. But amid the Covid-19 situation we are not able to observe it in a grand manner. This situation will end soon and in the near future we will celebrate with the students in a colourful way."'

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the expansion of research and ensuring the quality of education is the pledge of our university's centenary celebrations.

He called upon the teachers, former and current students, officers and employees to work from their own position to implement the pledge.















Country's premier educational institute Dhaka University on Wednesday celebrated its founding anniversary virtually amid a pandemic situation with a pledge to ensure quality in education and research.Marking the 99th anniversary, different buildings of the university and dormitories were decorated with colourful bulbs, graffiti, festoons and balloons.A day-long programme began at 10:00am with the singing the national anthem, hoisting of the national flag and Dhaka University flag and releasing of balloons in the air at the premises of Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.The educational activities of Dhaka University started on this day in 1921. On the occasion of the 99th founding anniversary of Dhaka University, a scaled-down programme was held on the university campus.University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programme as chief guest while Pro Vice-Chancellor ASM MaqsoodKamal was also present on the occasion. Proctors, Deans and teachers of different departments, among others, attended the programme.A virtual discussion meeting was held in the virtual classroom of Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury at 11:00am. At the beginning of the meeting, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, martyrs of the historical language movement, the great liberation war and all democratic movements, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university who died last year and doctors, nurses and members of law enforcement were remembered. A minute of silence was observed with deep reverence.National Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam presented the main article in the virtual discussion held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.Pro Vice-Chancellor (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Edn) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Professor Md Kamal Uddin, former vice chancellors, Emajuddin Ahmed, AK Azad Chowdhury, SMA Fayez, acting president of the Dhaka University Teachers Association, Prof Lutfar Rahman, General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Dhaka University Alumni Association President AK Azad, Dhaka University Officers Association President Md Amirul Islam along with leaders and workers of Third Class Employees Association, Technical Employees Association and 4th Class Employees Union attended the meeting.In the virtual discussion National Professor Rafiqul Islam said, "Dhaka University has played a leading role in all the movements and struggles of this country." Dhaka University is an integral part of national history. Dhaka University has led all democratic movements including liberation movement, language movement and great freedom movement. During these movements, many teachers and students were arrested and tortured at different times and many have committed suicide.Highlighting the unique contribution of Dhaka University in fulfilling the aspirations of the country and the nation, he added, "This university has been playing an important role not only in the practice of knowledge and science, but also in the socio-economic development of the country."Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "University Day is being celebrated at a time when the Mujib Year is underway. We are getting ready to celebrate the centenary of the university and the golden jubilee of great Liberation War. But amid the Covid-19 situation we are not able to observe it in a grand manner. This situation will end soon and in the near future we will celebrate with the students in a colourful way."'The Vice-Chancellor further said that the expansion of research and ensuring the quality of education is the pledge of our university's centenary celebrations.He called upon the teachers, former and current students, officers and employees to work from their own position to implement the pledge.