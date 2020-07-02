Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020
DMCH spends Tk 20cr on doctors, nurses, Director defends costs

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin has explained the much-criticized expenditure for the accommodation of the medical professionals of the hospital who have been treating Covid-19 patients.
At a press briefing held at the DMCH on Wednesday, the hospital director denounced all media for falsely reporting that Tk 20 crore was spent only on food.
He said the total expenditure covers hotel, food, transport and other costs for 3,688 health workers for over two months.
He said 30 hotels have been selected for accommodating the health workers according to their categories.  And meal of each day for them costs Tk 500.
Around Tk 11.86 crore without VAT has been spent for hotel, food and other expenditures. With 15 per cent VAT the amount mounted to around Tk 13.64 crore, said the director.
The hotels were selected by a four-member committee. Hotels were difficult to find during the lockdown, yet some hotels helped with 50 to 70 per cent discount, he added.
For transportation, AC microbus, tourist coach, non-AC bus and BRTC double-decker were hired which cost around Tk 46.98 lakh.
He said the total expenditure for the doctors, nurses, health workers and Ansar members appointed for security should be Tk 26 crore.
Assessing last one month's expenditure, the DMCH asked for Tk 20 crore from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to which the Ministry granted Tk 20 crore among which for hotel rent Tk 12.80 crore for food Tk 5.50 crore and for transport
    Tk 1.70 crore.
The DMCH Director also described the situation of Covid-19 treatment in the hospital at the press briefing.
According to him, so far 3,904 patients have been treated including 2,432 male and 1,427 female.
Among them, 1,589 people were tested Covid-19 positive and 210 people died from the disease.
Some 1,580 people recovered from the disease making the recovery rate 88.27 per cent and the death rate 4.59 per cent.
Medicine Specialist Dr Billal Alam said the doctors have become depressed knowing that they have eaten food worth Tk 20 crore.
"Health sector is corrupt but doctors are not part of that corruption. We also want proper investigation and action against the corrupt persons," he added.
Prof Ahmedul Kabir of Medicine Department said they are committed to serve the Covid-19 patients.


