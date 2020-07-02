Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine





In a press release sent to different media houses on Wednesday, the company claimed that it had succeeded in administering the vaccine to animals. It will brief the media detail about the vaccine through a press conference to be held on Thursday in Dhaka.

Head of Globe Biotech Research and

Development Department Dr Asif Mahmood said, "Initially, we were successful with the coronavirus vaccine in animal test. Now we hope that our vaccine will work successfully in the human body as well."

"But before testing in human body, we will take it to the relevant government department and then we will take the next step in accordance with its guidelines," he said.

When contacted over phone, Asif Mahmood told this correspondent that after successful result of the clinical test on animal body, it's now preparing for clinical tests in human body. But, the inventors never conduct the clinical tests on human body.

"We are now taking preparation to conduct clinical test on human through third party. Hope, within six to eight weeks, the clinical test on human body will also be conducted and the vaccine will succeed," he added.

The press release read that they have forwarded the entire coding sequence to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) of US for its approval. It has already approved and published the matter in its journal.

According to NCBI virus database, 5,743 genome sequences have been submitted across the world as of Tuesday (June 30). Of which 76 have been submitted from Bangladesh. Globe Biotech Limited confirms their ticker target by testing the sequence through the Bioinformatics tool which would logically be more effective in this geographical area.

Harunur Rashid, Chairman of Globe Biotech Limited said, "We are working to start a clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine." We seek the full cooperation of the government in this test.

Globe Biotech Limited will announce the discovery of the coronavirus vaccine at a press conference on Thursday (June 2) at 12pm.

















Globe Biotech Limited, a pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh, on Wednesday claimed that it has discovered a vaccine against Covid-19 (coronavirus) disease for the first time in Bangladesh.In a press release sent to different media houses on Wednesday, the company claimed that it had succeeded in administering the vaccine to animals. It will brief the media detail about the vaccine through a press conference to be held on Thursday in Dhaka.Head of Globe Biotech Research andDevelopment Department Dr Asif Mahmood said, "Initially, we were successful with the coronavirus vaccine in animal test. Now we hope that our vaccine will work successfully in the human body as well.""But before testing in human body, we will take it to the relevant government department and then we will take the next step in accordance with its guidelines," he said.When contacted over phone, Asif Mahmood told this correspondent that after successful result of the clinical test on animal body, it's now preparing for clinical tests in human body. But, the inventors never conduct the clinical tests on human body."We are now taking preparation to conduct clinical test on human through third party. Hope, within six to eight weeks, the clinical test on human body will also be conducted and the vaccine will succeed," he added.The press release read that they have forwarded the entire coding sequence to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) of US for its approval. It has already approved and published the matter in its journal.According to NCBI virus database, 5,743 genome sequences have been submitted across the world as of Tuesday (June 30). Of which 76 have been submitted from Bangladesh. Globe Biotech Limited confirms their ticker target by testing the sequence through the Bioinformatics tool which would logically be more effective in this geographical area.Harunur Rashid, Chairman of Globe Biotech Limited said, "We are working to start a clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine." We seek the full cooperation of the government in this test.Globe Biotech Limited will announce the discovery of the coronavirus vaccine at a press conference on Thursday (June 2) at 12pm.