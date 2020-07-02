C-19 infections close to 1.5 lakh





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,888 and the number of total infections stood at 149,258.

"Of the dead patients, 38 were men and three women. Moreover, 13 of them hailed from Dhaka, 17 from Chattogram, five from Khulna, three from Barishal, two from Sylhet and one from Rangpur divisions," Additional Director General (admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Wednesday.

"Twenty-three patients died at different hospitals and eighteen at their respective homes," she added.

"Their age-based analysis says four were aged between 31 and 40, five between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80, one between 81 and 90 and another was aged between 91 and 100," Dr Nasima added.

In the last 24 hours, some 16,898 samples were collected and 17,875 were tested in 69 labs across the country. So far 784,335 samples have been tested.

Besides, 2,484 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 62,102.

Around 41.61 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in in the country so far, while 1.26 per cent have died. The infection rate was 21.12 per cent on Wednesday," Dr Nasima stated.

However, the infection rate in the country till date counts to 19.03 per cent.

Currently, 63,882 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,429 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 302,413 people have completed their quarantine course.

Dr Nasima said, "The authorities placed 955 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 15,547 after 11,995 left."















