Biman resumes flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi July 6





Of the two routes, Dhaka-Dubai flights will start operations from July 6 and on Dhaka -Abudhabi route flights will start operation from July 7, according to Biman authority.

Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandker told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that the flights at Dhaka-Dubai route will

be operated four days - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - in every week while in Dhaka-Abudhabi route, it will be operated on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday as schedule flight.

She urged all to contact for its tickets with the prior re-entry approval of the UAE authority.

After reopening local flights from June 1 after more than two months restriction over flight operations to contain coronavirus transmission, Biman operated only a flight to Chattogram out of three local destinations of Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet. The rests flights were suspended for inadequate passengers.

However, Biman has been operating chartered flights in different destinations including schedule flights at Dhaka-London (UK) route. Routes of UAE are addition with its regular flights schedule.















