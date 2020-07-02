Video
Imran to join Xi to shore up support for Nepal’s PM

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, July 1: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to extend his support to Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli who is finding himself increasingly isolated within the ruling Nepal Communist Party after blaming India for a rebellion in his party, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.
PM Oli had on Sunday accused his detractors of trying to push him out of power, accusing India and politicians in Nepal of being involved in a conspiracy to topple him for publishing the country's new map that depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory. This accusation, however, appeared on Tuesday to have backfired on PM Oli after rival leaders such as Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" demanded that he quit his leadership role in the party and government. They had earlier given him an option to retain one of the two posts.
Imran Khan's outreach to PM Oli comes at a time when he is struggling to stay in power. Officials told HT that Islamabad had sent a formal communication to the Nepalese foreign ministry to fix a time for Imran Khan's phone call to PM Oli. Imran Khan has proposed a 12 noon phone call on Thursday (12.45 pm Nepal Time, 12.30 pm IST). Diplomatic sources said it is obvious that the flavour of the conversation is going to be India.
Imran Khan's Pakistan has accused India of engineering the terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi while PM Oli has been accusing India of destabilising his government. The phone call comes at a time Xi Jinping's China is engaged in a standoff with India over Ladakh. The two prime ministers also owe a huge debt to China for projects that critics say, largely serve Beijing's interests. "China is their common link," a Kathmandu watcher said.    -HT










