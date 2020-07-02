Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
Home Back Page

Militants have no capability to carry out big attack: DMP chief

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

Militants have no capability to carry out any major attack as the law enforcement agencies have destroyed the militants' dens after the attack on Gulshan Holey Artisan café, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.
He came up with the remark on Wednesday after placing wreath at the Gulshan-2 Holey Artisan Bakery and Café in remembrance of the victims who were killed in the militant attack five years ago
Twenty-two people, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack on July 1 in 2016. Among the victims, two were police officers. Five militants were also killed when military commandos conducted operation the following morning.
Talking to reporters, the DMP commissioner said after the attack on the Holey Artisan Cafe, law enforcement agencies had destroyed militants den one after another.



