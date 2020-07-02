BNP lawmakers reject budget





Five MPs of the party also tore the copies of the national budget at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex by registering their protest against the 'anti-people' budget.

They took position there to voice their reactions to the national budget on the very first day of the new financial year.

They demanded the government come up with a roadmap to overcome the coronavirus crisis and replace Health Minister Zahid Maleque with a competent one.

In a written speech, BNP's female MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana said the new budget will only inflict more sufferings on people now struggling due to the coronavirus.

"This budget will push crores of hungry people who have become jobless due to coronavirus towards a famine, and it'll put the food security at risk by destroying the agriculture. -UNB















BNP MPs on Wednesday turned down the national budget passed in Parliament on Tuesday as they think it will only create further scopes for those who plunder public money instead of helping the nation overcome the coronavirus fallouts.Five MPs of the party also tore the copies of the national budget at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex by registering their protest against the 'anti-people' budget.They took position there to voice their reactions to the national budget on the very first day of the new financial year.They demanded the government come up with a roadmap to overcome the coronavirus crisis and replace Health Minister Zahid Maleque with a competent one.In a written speech, BNP's female MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana said the new budget will only inflict more sufferings on people now struggling due to the coronavirus."This budget will push crores of hungry people who have become jobless due to coronavirus towards a famine, and it'll put the food security at risk by destroying the agriculture. -UNB