Quota system in BCS jobs ends





The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notice, abolishing quotas for class I and II government jobs in line with a decision made in 2018, following massive protests staged by the students demanding reforms to the quota system.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the final results of the 38th BCS exams following the old quota system on Tuesday, recommending 2,204 people for government jobs.

Responding to a question about the end of the quota era in Bangladesh, PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq, "Yes, it appears to have come to an end."

The quotas will remain unchanged for the people with disabilities, Cabinet Secretary Mohammed Shafiul Alam had said earlier during a media briefing on the development.

To a question about that, Sadiq said: "I can't answer that question. We will follow the order issued by the government."

"The quota era in BCS has come to an end unless the government takes any new decision on the quota system. Now the way for talented students to get government jobs will be easier than before," a PSC official said.

The previous rules allowed the government to preserve 56 percent posts under different quotas: 30 percent for families of freedom fighters, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for disadvantaged districts, 5 percent for small ethnic groups and 1 percent for people with disabilities. -bdnews24.com

















