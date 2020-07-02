Five die as bus, truck collide   

BAGERHAT, JULY 1: Five people were killed after a bus collided head on with a rod-laden truck on Khulna-Mawa highway in Kakdanga area in Fakirhat upazila on wednesday.

Among the deceased, one was identified as Rafiza, a 4-month old girl, while the identities of three men and another woman could not be known yet.

ANM Khairul Anam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station, said the Madaripur-bound bus coming from Khulna collided with the truck around 4:00 pm, leaving three people dead on the spot and 14 others injured. -UNB

.







