SC stays HC bail to contractor





Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the bail for 16 weeks after virtually hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, seeking a stay on the HC order. Barrister FM Kamal appeared for the accused Asif Hossain while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

The ACC lawyer said the chamber judge stayed the HC order, considering the gravity of the offence allegedly committed by Asif Hossain.

On June 29, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted bail to Asif in connection with the corruption case. The same day, the ACC filed the petition with the SC, seeking a stay on the HC bail order.

The ACC filed the case with its Pabna district office against Asif Hossain and several others on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 26 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, said Advocate Khurshid Alarm Khan.

Asif was arrested on that day, he informed.

According to several reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.

The reports claimed that each pillow was bought for Tk 5,957, and the cost of carrying it to a flat was Tk 760. An electric stove cost Tk 7,747, and the cost of moving it from the ground floor to the top level was Tk 6,650. The price of an electric iron was Tk 4,154, and the carrying cost was Tk 2,945, the report showed.

















