Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Graft at RNPP

SC stays HC bail to contractor

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stayed a High Court (HC) order that granted bail to contractor Asif Hossain in a case filed over corruption in purchasing furniture and household items for the officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in Pabna.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the bail for 16 weeks after virtually hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, seeking a stay on the HC order. Barrister FM Kamal appeared for the accused Asif Hossain while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.
The ACC lawyer said the chamber judge stayed the HC order, considering the gravity of the offence allegedly committed by Asif Hossain.
On June 29, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted bail to Asif in connection with the corruption case. The same day, the ACC filed the petition with the SC, seeking a stay on the HC bail order.
The ACC filed the case with its Pabna district office against Asif Hossain and several others on December 12 last year on charges of irregularities involving Tk 26 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, said Advocate Khurshid Alarm Khan.
Asif was arrested on that day, he informed.                 
According to several reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.
The reports claimed that each pillow was bought for Tk 5,957, and the cost of carrying it to a flat was Tk 760. An electric stove cost Tk 7,747, and the cost of moving it from the ground floor to the top level was Tk 6,650. The price of an electric iron was Tk 4,154, and the carrying cost was Tk 2,945, the report showed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Militants have no capability to carry out big attack: DMP chief
A 'monster' star 2.5m times brighter than Sun mysteriously disappears
BNP lawmakers reject budget
Quota system in BCS jobs ends
Five die as bus, truck collide   
SC stays HC bail to contractor
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Deal with civil, criminal cases virtually, CJ to lower courts


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft