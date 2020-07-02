Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic



Rooftop gardening is in vogue in the capital. The photo was taken on Wednesday. photo : Observer

As people are staying at homes more than usual most of the city dwellers are now fond of rooftop and balcony gardening, also known as urban gardening, amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of such people in cities is increasing remarkably with each day passing.

Sales of plants in the city's plant shops have increased several times. Sales of gardening accessories have also increased.

Rehnuma Parvin, a housewife from Azimpur area, told her story of starting rooftop gardening amid coronavirus period to the Daily Observer.

Rehnuma said, "Now I enjoy some leisure period as my children's schools have remained closed for the last three months. As I am a nature lover I decided to start gardening on my rooftop."

"I have produced a lot of vegetables in my garden. I am over the moon as I look at the green garden," she said joyfully. Tanjina Hossain, an ex-student of Dhaka University, said, "I started my gardening on the balcony of my house. I was mentally upset for some personal issues of my life. But, gradually I could shake off them as I started to gardening."

"I have made myself busy with the plants. All my mental stressed has gone. I am very happy now with my plants," she added.

Tanjina also said, "Watching many documentaries on urban gardening I have learned that several countries like Italy and Singapore's governments provide special incentives to motivate its citizens to build urban gardening."

"I think our government should do such motivational works to increase urban gardening."

Another rooftop gardener Azhar Uddin said, "I believe without trees, people would not survive on earth. Trees are such a life-giving source. So, if I make a rooftop garden without keeping the roof useless, it will surely be good for myself and inspire others."

"I am now very happy to take care of my vegetables, fruits and flowering plants on the rooftop garden. I have a nice leisure time. It is a great help to develop an environment friendly country," he added.

Liton Khan, a seller of seedlings in Bakshibazar, said, "People's interest has increased in urban agriculture. So, our sales are better than earlier."

"During the coronavirus period people are more interested in gardening. We are very happy as the demand for seedlings is on the rise." Liton added.

















