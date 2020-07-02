Deal with civil, criminal cases virtually, CJ to lower courts





The chief justice took the decision to this effect after discussing with the senior judges of the Supreme Court, according to a circular issued by the Supreme Court administration.

SC Registrar Md Ali Akbar signed the circular, saying that the civil cases and appeals will have to be filed with the offices concerned of the civil courts while maintaining social distancing and strictly following health guidelines.

The subordinate courts concerned will fix necessary processes for filing of the cases and appeals, and issue the summons by strictly following the health guidelines, the SC notification said.

The court functions began virtually on May 11 after a gap of 46 days in order to deal with urgent criminal cases, particularly bail petitions.

On May 10, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued directives for the courts in dealing with urgent cases through using ICT during the ongoing closure.

















