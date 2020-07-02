Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Deal with civil, criminal cases virtually, CJ to lower courts

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday asked the lower courts across the country to deal with civil and criminal cases virtually by using information and communication technology amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The chief justice took the decision to this effect after discussing with the senior judges of the Supreme Court, according to a circular issued by the Supreme Court administration.
SC Registrar Md Ali Akbar signed the circular, saying that the civil cases and appeals will have to be filed with the offices concerned of the civil courts while maintaining social distancing and strictly following health guidelines.
The subordinate courts concerned will fix necessary processes for filing of the cases and appeals, and issue the summons by strictly following the health guidelines, the SC notification said.
The court functions began virtually on May 11 after a gap of 46 days in order to deal with urgent criminal cases, particularly bail petitions.   
On May 10, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued directives for the courts in dealing with urgent cases through using ICT during the ongoing closure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Militants have no capability to carry out big attack: DMP chief
A 'monster' star 2.5m times brighter than Sun mysteriously disappears
BNP lawmakers reject budget
Quota system in BCS jobs ends
Five die as bus, truck collide   
SC stays HC bail to contractor
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Deal with civil, criminal cases virtually, CJ to lower courts


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft