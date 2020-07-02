Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
Home Back Page

Two more Covid-19 hospitals in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 1: with the opening of two more hospitals for Covid-19 patients, the number of beds at both public and private hospitals dedicated for coronavirus patients in the port city has increased to 1,750.
State Minister for Port and Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury formally inaugurated the 50-bed Covid-19 unit at Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Hospital as chief guest on Wednesday.
The CPA has opened the corona unit for treatment of its staff. The port authority has appointed 159 staff, including nurses, doctors and other employees for the specialised corona unit. With the inauguration of the corona unit, the total number of beds for the Covid-19 patients at public hospital has increased to 1000.
Besides, another 100-bed corona hospital named CMP-Bidyananda Corona Field Hospital has been opened in Chattogram. The commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) inaugurated the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. CMP has taken the responsibility of the hospital management.
With the opening of the hospital, the total number of bed for corona patients at private hospital has raised to 750.
Other public hospitals are City Corporation Hospital with 250- bed, General Hospital with 160-bed including 10 ICUs, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with 150-bed including 6 ICUs, BITID  with 30-bed, Holy Crescent Hospital with 60-bed including 10 ICUs, and Railway Hospital with 50-bed.
The Private hospitals are Bangabandhu Meorial Hospital with 100-bed including  two ICUs, Ma O Shishu Hospital with 20-bed including  four ICUs, and Chattogram Field Hospital  with 40 -bed.


