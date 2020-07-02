Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Risk-free digital banking services during Covid-19 outbreak

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Dear Sir

During this COVID-19 crisis moment, the Bangladesh Bank as well as most of the scheduled commercial banks are requested the clients as well as the businessmen to use risk-free alternative digital banking platform and also requested them not to rush in the banking premises except any emergency needs.

It is a matter of fact that  few clients use the digital banking services like i-banking, ATM/VISA card, Master Card, POS, bKash, Qcode, mobile wallet, mobile banking, different Apps etc.

Out of the digital banking platform,Internet banking (i-banking) is an innovative digital banking technology based product frequently used in our country that can be used from the house, office or on the way to moving. It is a global banking technology that can be operated from anywhere of the world and any time.

This service is very useful during crisis moment of pandemic, lockdown, holiday, strike and any other urgent need. Everyone should use this client's friendly technology based risk-free alternative digital banking product during this COVID-19 crisis moment. It will save time, reduce tension and free of potential contagious.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Risk-free digital banking services during Covid-19 outbreak
Launch sinks in Buriganga, shattering dreams of many
Pros and cons of online learning
Higher Education during Covid-19 pandemic
Boeing...Boeing...Bygone!
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Stand beside the flood victims amid Corona pandemic
Cloud


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft