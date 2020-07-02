Risk-free digital banking services during Covid-19 outbreak







During this COVID-19 crisis moment, the Bangladesh Bank as well as most of the scheduled commercial banks are requested the clients as well as the businessmen to use risk-free alternative digital banking platform and also requested them not to rush in the banking premises except any emergency needs.



It is a matter of fact that few clients use the digital banking services like i-banking, ATM/VISA card, Master Card, POS, bKash, Qcode, mobile wallet, mobile banking, different Apps etc.



Out of the digital banking platform,Internet banking (i-banking) is an innovative digital banking technology based product frequently used in our country that can be used from the house, office or on the way to moving. It is a global banking technology that can be operated from anywhere of the world and any time.



This service is very useful during crisis moment of pandemic, lockdown, holiday, strike and any other urgent need. Everyone should use this client's friendly technology based risk-free alternative digital banking product during this COVID-19 crisis moment. It will save time, reduce tension and free of potential contagious.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

Dear SirDuring this COVID-19 crisis moment, the Bangladesh Bank as well as most of the scheduled commercial banks are requested the clients as well as the businessmen to use risk-free alternative digital banking platform and also requested them not to rush in the banking premises except any emergency needs.It is a matter of fact that few clients use the digital banking services like i-banking, ATM/VISA card, Master Card, POS, bKash, Qcode, mobile wallet, mobile banking, different Apps etc.Out of the digital banking platform,Internet banking (i-banking) is an innovative digital banking technology based product frequently used in our country that can be used from the house, office or on the way to moving. It is a global banking technology that can be operated from anywhere of the world and any time.This service is very useful during crisis moment of pandemic, lockdown, holiday, strike and any other urgent need. Everyone should use this client's friendly technology based risk-free alternative digital banking product during this COVID-19 crisis moment. It will save time, reduce tension and free of potential contagious.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka