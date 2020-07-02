

Launch sinks in Buriganga, shattering dreams of many



The 'ML Morning Bird' launch has left Munshiganj for the capital Dhaka with more than 50 people running for their livelihood. Once it reached the banks of the Buriganga it would anchor on the shore and the passengers who were struggling for their livelihood would go to their respective destinations. Just at that moment the sky of Buriganga appeared cloudy.



The time was 9:55 in the morning. The monstrous 'Mayur-2' coming from the opposite side, applied all its power on the chest of 'Morning Bird' without any delay. In a few seconds, the 'Morning Bird' sank into the abyss of the Buriganga. In a matter of moments, dozens of lives were buried under water. Buriganga is now crying at the procession of corpses and the wailing of souls. There is a shadow of mourning in the air of Buriganga now.



The question arises - who will take the responsibility for the unnatural death of so many people? Analyzing the CCTV footage, it was seen that the Morning Bird had come ashore to anchor at the dock. At that very moment, 'Mayur-2' from the opposite side deliberately pushed ' ML Morning Bird' with great speed. Immediately 'Morning Bird' sank in the abyss of Buriganga, innumerable dreams and hopes fade away.



What do we call this tragic event? Is it an accident or murder in cold blood? Why did the 'Mayur-2' launch hit the 'Morning Bird' unjustly? Now who will take the responsibility of so many deaths?



As soon as the news of the capsize spread, fear grew in the minds of the passengers' families who live in Dhaka and Munshiganj. Relatives are running around like crazy man to identify their relatives' dead bodies. Many did not even find their kinsmen. Many families have lost their only earning man. Some people have lost their fathers, some people have lost their mothers and some people have lost a brother or sister.



The youngest child Nabila is four years old. His father Nizam Naeem is an officer of Motijheel branch of Sonali Bank. Naeem went to his village home Munshiganj on holiday. When he arrived, the girl begged her father to bring her a big red car. When Mr Naeem came home, he caressed his daughter and said, "Okay, dear, I will bring a big red car for you when I come next week." Dad will have no hope to come in next week. Her father has gone to the place of not return. Young father Naeem was a passenger on the 'ML Morning Bird'.



Fahim is a first year student of Jagannath University. The thrill of life had just begun. The university has rolled out a few months of life. In the meantime, the pandemic has started all over the world. The university was declared closed to prevent corona infection. As a result, Fahim moved to his village in Munshiganj. Now that the traffic is normal, Fahim decided to go to university, go to the mess and bring books, clothes and some other materials. Fahim left Munshiganj for Dhaka in the 'ML Morning Bird'. The Morning Bird was moving at its own pace. What a cruel irony of fate! Fahim will not go to university anymore! The country and the nation lost a meritorious student. Numerous such dreams have been submerged with the capsize of ML Morning Bird.

Launch sinks in Buriganga, shattering dreams of many

The driver of the Mayur-2 launch--due to the mistake, negligence or other reason-has destroyed the dreams of many families. Many happy family have been shattered. Many families are now destitute after losing a loved one and the only earning person in the family.



We don't want to see such pathetic scene anymore. Let such tragic incident never happen again.

The writer is a student, Department of

English, University of Chittagong

























�The dream will return as a corpse, who would have thought that?� There are not many things in our thoughts, many things we do not expect, yet suddenly in our life, like an earthquake, some thoughtless, hopeless, unimaginable tragic events happen. Those events take us out of the world before the expected hour of departure from the earth. Such a tragic and heartbreaking incident took place on June 29 in the Buriganga River, the major river of the capital. In a matter of seconds, dozens of living beings have turned into piles of corpses.The 'ML Morning Bird' launch has left Munshiganj for the capital Dhaka with more than 50 people running for their livelihood. Once it reached the banks of the Buriganga it would anchor on the shore and the passengers who were struggling for their livelihood would go to their respective destinations. Just at that moment the sky of Buriganga appeared cloudy.The time was 9:55 in the morning. The monstrous 'Mayur-2' coming from the opposite side, applied all its power on the chest of 'Morning Bird' without any delay. In a few seconds, the 'Morning Bird' sank into the abyss of the Buriganga. In a matter of moments, dozens of lives were buried under water. Buriganga is now crying at the procession of corpses and the wailing of souls. There is a shadow of mourning in the air of Buriganga now.The question arises - who will take the responsibility for the unnatural death of so many people? Analyzing the CCTV footage, it was seen that the Morning Bird had come ashore to anchor at the dock. At that very moment, 'Mayur-2' from the opposite side deliberately pushed ' ML Morning Bird' with great speed. Immediately 'Morning Bird' sank in the abyss of Buriganga, innumerable dreams and hopes fade away.What do we call this tragic event? Is it an accident or murder in cold blood? Why did the 'Mayur-2' launch hit the 'Morning Bird' unjustly? Now who will take the responsibility of so many deaths?As soon as the news of the capsize spread, fear grew in the minds of the passengers' families who live in Dhaka and Munshiganj. Relatives are running around like crazy man to identify their relatives' dead bodies. Many did not even find their kinsmen. Many families have lost their only earning man. Some people have lost their fathers, some people have lost their mothers and some people have lost a brother or sister.The youngest child Nabila is four years old. His father Nizam Naeem is an officer of Motijheel branch of Sonali Bank. Naeem went to his village home Munshiganj on holiday. When he arrived, the girl begged her father to bring her a big red car. When Mr Naeem came home, he caressed his daughter and said, "Okay, dear, I will bring a big red car for you when I come next week." Dad will have no hope to come in next week. Her father has gone to the place of not return. Young father Naeem was a passenger on the 'ML Morning Bird'.Fahim is a first year student of Jagannath University. The thrill of life had just begun. The university has rolled out a few months of life. In the meantime, the pandemic has started all over the world. The university was declared closed to prevent corona infection. As a result, Fahim moved to his village in Munshiganj. Now that the traffic is normal, Fahim decided to go to university, go to the mess and bring books, clothes and some other materials. Fahim left Munshiganj for Dhaka in the 'ML Morning Bird'. The Morning Bird was moving at its own pace. What a cruel irony of fate! Fahim will not go to university anymore! The country and the nation lost a meritorious student. Numerous such dreams have been submerged with the capsize of ML Morning Bird.The driver of the Mayur-2 launch--due to the mistake, negligence or other reason-has destroyed the dreams of many families. Many happy family have been shattered. Many families are now destitute after losing a loved one and the only earning person in the family.We don't want to see such pathetic scene anymore. Let such tragic incident never happen again.The writer is a student, Department ofEnglish, University of Chittagong