Higher Education during Covid-19 pandemic

Since the virus has been prolonging, many countries after several phases of their complete lockdown, finally have started opening up their commercial and economic activities at a smaller scale with certain precautions, and Bangladesh is no exception to it. Whatever may be the situation of lockdown in Bangladesh, but the government very appreciatively and intelligently however kept all educational institutions closed for long with an apprehension that if the children are affected it would be fatal and uncontrollable. Conversely, it is also true that if the students remain detached from their education for a lengthy period of time it might have some adverse effect on them being irreparable in future. Hence, the academics and policy planners have started finding some strategies to bring the students back to their lessons and as such, online education has been thought to be a suitable alternative.



Considering all gains and losses, online education has already been started in many educational institutions of the world, and we in Bangladesh, should also not remain far from it, at this critical pandemic situation. As compared to many western countries of the world, Bangladesh faces enormous constraints and difficulties for online education; first of all, many students in our country do not have proper access to internet which disallows them to be connected with the system. One survey in the country was conducted just recently among the university students in Bangladesh which clearly evidenced that as many as 55% of the students in the country do not have any access to internet. The survey further indicated that the great majority of the students are not in favor of online teaching as they feel it is not a useful device for higher education and also similarly, a preponderant majority of them do not even consider it as a fruitful mechanism for having their examinations assessed properly. While tracing the locations of the surveyed students, it was found that 66% of them are coming from urban regions and the remaining 34% are residing in rural areas which seem to be a little positive as in that case we should not have any problem in providing this smaller number of students with internet connectivity in some alternative ways. It is also apparent from the data that 45% of the students being less than a half do not have any technological devices on their possessions requiring some economic assistance in the form of soft loan or any other economic support. These issues have to be sorted out before we proceed to begin our online education in the country.



Many private universities in the country overlooked and kept away from these issues without having any proper thinking and the University Grants Commission must have careful supervision on these programs. Meanwhile, the Association of Private Universities (APUB) has proposed a student-friendly special internet package for the students so that they can continue their classes online without having any inconvenience which can be verified for proper authenticity. But it will be discouraging if the APUB wants to make some money out of it as many students in our country do not have the economic capacity to buy them. For that reason, we suggest that the Education Ministry along with the Ministry of ICT may go for innovating a student-friendly online program to support the students all over the country.



Recently, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni had a virtual meeting with some Vice-Chancellors along with the Education Secretary and other academics asking them to find out some contrivances for online classes. She advised exploring some devices to help those students who cannot afford to buy Smart Phone, Lap Top and other equipments for their classes. We suggest that those students who cannot afford to buy these instruments may be provided with some long-term easy loans to help them procuring these essentials without which it would be difficult for them to continue their education.



The University Grants Commission in April sought information ascertaining the position of on-line teaching in the universities and a total of 72 universities responded saying that they already have started their on-line classes. Among these universities, 56 are the private universities and the remaining 7 are the public universities. But we have some doubts about the authenticity of these data as in reality, not many universities in Bangladesh are continuing with online education. It is reported that many private universities with their principal target of commercializing education put extra-pressure on their teachers and often force them to move on and grasp the technicalities of the system very fast. Although the students of these private universities are not at all exempted from their tuition fees, but conversely, the salary of the teachers has drastically been curtailed, and some universities even did not pay any salary to its teaching staff for the last few months. Prior to moving towards online education, side by side, these issues will also have to be resolved with utmost sincerity so that the teachers of these universities get inspired to work with their new initiatives of online teaching spontaneously.



In reverting back to our discussion, we may finally say that since COVID-19 is elongated, we should immediately go for online education conceivably facing many problems and difficulties. Whatever may be the constraints, we have to overcome them courageously, no matter, it is public or private university. What we require a kind of wholehearted sincerity in keeping our education at an acceptable international standard. Since there are multiple global networks like google classroom, zoom and many other programs, we may selectively go for choosing the most suitable one, and go for taking its specific help in monitoring online classes. Apart from this, for tertiary education, the most senior teachers of the universities may often offer a few reading courses for the post-Graduate students which also often are chosen at the universities in the United States in normal semesters due to having complication of time adjustment. There is no denying of the fact that this system is very selective and rare in usual time, yet we can think about it at this critical situation. After completion of the reading courses, the students are supposed to submit their written assignments based on which they are graded. Similarly, we have to find out some alternative ways of assessing the students in the online system as we cannot follow the traditional method of examinations for such teaching. At the end, I would say that we should immediately move on to online education for all students of the country irrespective of their grades and classes from schools to university levels.



Prof Dr. A.H.M. Zehadul Karim is a former Vice Chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh, now teaches at Jagannath University

















