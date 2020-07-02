

Obituary

Former principal of Nasirabad College in Mymensingh, Professor Reazul Islam was also the most senior member of Mymensingh Press Club.

He was buried at his family graveyard at Horinapai Village in Melandah Upazila of Jamalpur District after the namaj-e-janaza. He left behind three sons, relatives and a host of colleagues and admirers to mourn his death. MYMENSINGH, July 1: Eminent educationist and social worker Professor Mohammad Reazul Islam died of old age complications at a Dhaka hospital early Tuesday. He was 81.Former principal of Nasirabad College in Mymensingh, Professor Reazul Islam was also the most senior member of Mymensingh Press Club.He was buried at his family graveyard at Horinapai Village in Melandah Upazila of Jamalpur District after the namaj-e-janaza. He left behind three sons, relatives and a host of colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.