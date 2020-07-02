Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020
Home Countryside

Online digital fair in Pirojpur

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 1: A three-day online digital fair was launched in the district on Monday.
District administration organised the fair. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the inaugural session as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique chaired it.
Seven online pavilions would remain open during the fair. These are: Mujib Barsho, e-services, education and employment information, district branding, digital centres at union level, and different apps.  A seminar titled "Mujib Barsho and Digital Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward" was also held in this connection.


