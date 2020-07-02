Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists





THAKURGAON: An older man was killed in a road accident in Boro Khochabari area on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Gias Uddin, 70, son of late Darazuddin, a resident of Tildangi Gouripur Village under 17 No. Jagannathpur Union in the upazila. He was the imam at Cumillahari Rahmat Para Jame Mosque.

Eyewitnesses said a night coach of Shyamolli Paribahan hit Gias Uddin in Boro Khochabari area at around 8:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, a unit of Thakurgaon Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body.

Highway Police Sergeant of Boda Police Station (PS) Nawsad Farhad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An older man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ramgopalpur Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 70, son of late Elahi Box, a resident of Bishwanathpur Village.

The injured are Mazharul Islam and Helal Uddin, residents of Ramgopalpur Union.

Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound truck hit three pedestrians after losing control over its steering in Ramgopalpur Bazar area in the evening, leaving the trio seriously injured. Later, Fazlul died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee. Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur PS Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident.

















Two older men were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Mymensingh, on Monday.THAKURGAON: An older man was killed in a road accident in Boro Khochabari area on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Gias Uddin, 70, son of late Darazuddin, a resident of Tildangi Gouripur Village under 17 No. Jagannathpur Union in the upazila. He was the imam at Cumillahari Rahmat Para Jame Mosque.Eyewitnesses said a night coach of Shyamolli Paribahan hit Gias Uddin in Boro Khochabari area at around 8:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, a unit of Thakurgaon Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body.Highway Police Sergeant of Boda Police Station (PS) Nawsad Farhad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An older man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ramgopalpur Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 70, son of late Elahi Box, a resident of Bishwanathpur Village.The injured are Mazharul Islam and Helal Uddin, residents of Ramgopalpur Union.Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound truck hit three pedestrians after losing control over its steering in Ramgopalpur Bazar area in the evening, leaving the trio seriously injured. Later, Fazlul died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.Being informed, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee. Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur PS Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident.