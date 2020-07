An NGO 'Shristy Human Rights Society' opened a free medical service for dental patients

















An NGO 'Shristy Human Rights Society' opened a free medical service for dental patients at Chowdhurani under Pirgachha Upazila of Rangpur District on Tuesday. Free masks and hand sanitisers were distributed among the patients at that time. Rangpur District Co-ordinator and Bogura District General Secretary of the NGO Dentist Sujit Kumar Talukder was present at the programme as chief guest. photo: observer