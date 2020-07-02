Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 found dead in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an unidentified man were found dead in three districts- Jamalpur, Joypurhat and Kurigram, in two days.  
JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a youth from Naobhangachar area in Jamalpur Municipality on Wednesday morning, six days after his missing.
Deceased Opu Miah, 22, was the son of Suruj Ali of the area, and a tractor driver.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Salemuzzaman said Opu went out of his house in the evening on June 25 and remained missing since then. On the next day, his father filed a general diary with the PS.
Police, on suspicion, arrested a neighbour of the victim Al Amin, 24, son of Kalu Miah from Madhupur area of Tangail District on Tuesday afternoon, the OC said.
The detainee confessed that he stabbed Opu to death over extramarital affair between Opu and his wife, and dumped the body in the mud near his house on June 25 night.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Tulshiganga River in Baniapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a teacher in Gunaigach Intersection area of Ulipur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Rowshan Ali Sarder, 57, son of late Nuruzzaman Sarder of Saduadamar Hat Sarder Para Village under Bajra Union in the upazila. He was the director at Paragon Kindergarten School and a well-known teacher in the upazila.
The deceased's family members and police sources said Rowshan Ali was mentally unstable over financial and family issue for long. He lived in a room of the school in Gunaigach Intersection area.
The deceased's brother Jafar Sadek discovered his hanging body in the room in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Online digital fair in Pirojpur
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
An NGO 'Shristy Human Rights Society' opened a free medical service for dental patients
3 found dead in 3 dists
Low areas, crop lands submerged in Bogura, Sirajganj
Cumilla DC Md Abul Fazal Mir, as chief guest, inaugurating a 20-bed central oxygen
Feni-1 Constituency lawmaker Shirin Akhter, as chief guest


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft