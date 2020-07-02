3 found dead in 3 dists





JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a youth from Naobhangachar area in Jamalpur Municipality on Wednesday morning, six days after his missing.

Deceased Opu Miah, 22, was the son of Suruj Ali of the area, and a tractor driver.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Salemuzzaman said Opu went out of his house in the evening on June 25 and remained missing since then. On the next day, his father filed a general diary with the PS.

Police, on suspicion, arrested a neighbour of the victim Al Amin, 24, son of Kalu Miah from Madhupur area of Tangail District on Tuesday afternoon, the OC said.

The detainee confessed that he stabbed Opu to death over extramarital affair between Opu and his wife, and dumped the body in the mud near his house on June 25 night.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Tulshiganga River in Baniapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a teacher in Gunaigach Intersection area of Ulipur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rowshan Ali Sarder, 57, son of late Nuruzzaman Sarder of Saduadamar Hat Sarder Para Village under Bajra Union in the upazila. He was the director at Paragon Kindergarten School and a well-known teacher in the upazila.

The deceased's family members and police sources said Rowshan Ali was mentally unstable over financial and family issue for long. He lived in a room of the school in Gunaigach Intersection area.

The deceased's brother Jafar Sadek discovered his hanging body in the room in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















