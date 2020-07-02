

Low areas, crop lands submerged in Bogura, Sirajganj

BOGURA: About 12,000 people of 25 char lands here are rushing towards high lands areas for taking shelter as flood situation has worsened further in the district.

Char lands including low-lying areas of Sariakandi and Dhunat upazilas inundated as water level is increasing in the Jamuna River due to upstream water from the hilly areas.

The river was flowing 67 cm above danger level at 3pm on Tuesday here, said Executive Engineer of Bogura Water Development Board (WDB) Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Sariakandi Upazila Office sources said people in 25 char areas have been suffering from the fresh flood, houses and cultivated lands of them went under water. They are now going to flood control embankment areas to have a safer place for shelter.

The marooned people were seen leaving their houses boarding on boats and took essential assets including domestic animals with them.

Twelve villages in Dhunat Upazila inundated said WDB office.

The deputy director of District Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said flood water already submerged paddy, jute and other crops in Dhunat Upazila, causing a huge loss to farmers.

Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Halim said about 5,020 hectares of jute, 2,377 hectares of paddy, 56 hectares of paddy seed, 15 hectares of maize and two hectares of green chilli inundated in char areas of the upazila.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Sarwar Alam said helpless people of char areas including Chandanbaisha, Kajla, Kamalpur, Chaluabari, Karnibari in the upazila already taken shelter in different high land areas to escape the flood crisis.

A total of 13,000 families affected badly till now in the upazila, the PIO added.

SIRAJGANJ: About 1,800 hectares of cultivated lands submerged in five upazilas of the district, according to the DAE.

However, the water level of the Jamuna River is continuing to rise and inundating new areas in the district every day. The water level of the river was recorded 13.8 metre at Sirajganj Point on Tuesday afternoon, and it is flowing 45cm above the danger level at Sirajganj Point while 70cm at Kazipur Point.

Sirajganj WDB Deputy Engineer AKM Rafiqul Islam said the water level declined at Sirajganj Point and in sustainable condition at Kazipur Point.

Most of the cultivated lands and houses of Kazipur, Sadar, Belkuchi, Shahjadpur and Chouhali upazilas were inundated, and marooned thousands of people.

Onrush water of the river captured a bridge on Shuvagasa Road in Kazipur Upazila, and scrapped the road communication there.

In Shahjadpur Upazila, 13 unions were flooded as water of the rivers Jamuna, Karatoa, Baral and Hurasagar increased further.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdur Rahim said they allocated 125 metric tons (MT) of rice for flood-hit people in five upazilas and will distribute it within days. A letter was also sent to high officials asking the allocation of 300MT of rice and Tk 5 lakh, he added.

















