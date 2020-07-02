C-19: Eleven including three cops die





RAJSHAHI: Seven persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the total death cases to 80 here.

So far, a total of 5,500 people including 242 new have been infected with the virus in six districts here on Monday.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said of the newly infected people, 39 in Rajshahi, one in Naogaon, nine in Natore, 136 in Bogura, 56 in Sirajganj and one in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 1,281 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus in the division till Tuesday morning, he added.

LAXMIPUR: A policeman died with coronavirus symptoms in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Kanti Nag, 58, hailed from Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria, worked at Ramgati Police Station.

He breathed his last at around 6am at Borokheri River Police Outpost.

The Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Jahangir said Kanti Nag had been transferred here from Shariatpur Majhir Ghat River Police Outpost on June 29.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abdur Rahim said his sample was collected and sent for coronavirus test.

PIROJPUR: A policeman of the district died of coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Tuesday.

Deceased Majbah Uddin was a SI and posted in Barguna.

Police sources said he was found positive for the virus and died at SBMCH while while undergoing treatment.

SI Majbah Uddin was buried at his family graveyard in Badura Village in Sadar Upazila of the district following the instructions issued by the government.

Superintend of Pirojpur Police Haiatul Islam Khan confirmed the matter.

FARIDPUR: A policeman of the district died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday.

Deceased Md Hafizur Rahman, 50, hailed from Sreepur area in Magura, was a SI in Faridpur Court Police.

Police sources said his sample was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test on June 25 as he was suffering with the virus symptoms. He was found positive in the result.

Following the deterioration of his health, he was admitted to Impulse Hospital in Dhaka on June 25. He died there at night while undergoing treatment.

After his Janaja prayer at Faridpur Police Lines Field, he was buried in his village under the supervision of a team of the district police led by Reserve Officer Md Anwar Hossain.

He left his wife, a son and a daughter behind to mourn his death.

CHUADANGA: An elderly man died with corona like symptoms in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Md Badar Uddin, 70, was a resident of Shampur Village in the upazila.

Resident Medical Officer of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Dr Shamim Kabir said Badar Uddin was admitted to the hospital with fever, cold, pain and vomiting in the morning and died at 3pm while undergoing treatment.

Civil Surgeon Dr ASM Maruf Hasan said samples from the deceased were collected for coronavirus test.

















