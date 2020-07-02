Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020
Two housewives ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two housewives reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Barguna, on Monday.
PIROJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sakila Begum, 32, wife of Hasan Gharami of Ward No. 7 in Mathbaria Municipality. She was the daughter of Kayum Hawlader of Harinpala Village in Bhandaria Upazila.  
Deceased's Brother Lokman Hawlader said Sakila committed suicide following a family feud. He alleged that Sakila's husband Hasan was a drug addict.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Md Tawhidul Islam said after taking poison, the locals rushed her to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
However, the body was sent to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.    
BETAGI, BARGUNA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Betagi Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Chaina Rani, 27, was the wife of Sanjib Chandra Howlader, a resident of Uttar Karuna Village under Hosnabad Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Chaina drank poison over family feud at noon.
Sensing the matter, her family members rushed Chaina to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Betagi PS Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Topu said after completion of autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family.


