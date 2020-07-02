

Launch-capsize tragedy: Stunned Munshiganj

People of Sadar, Tongibari, Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar upazilas of Munshiganj are stunned by the incident besides the current corona pandemic. The people of the district and the relatives of the victims are thinking it not an accident but a killing.

Till Tuesday last the death toll in the incident stood at 33. Out of the deceased, 20 are males, nine females and four minors.

District police sources said, out of the deceased, 21 are from Munshiganj Sadar, nine from Tongibari, and one each from Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar upazilas.

Sources said a small launch named 'Morning Bird' started for Sadar Ghat of Dhaka from Kathpotty Launch Ghat of Mirkadim Municipality in Munshiganj with 50 to 60 passengers at 7:45am on Monday. When the launch was trying to anchor at Sadar Ghat, a launch 'Moyur-2' plying on Chandpur route dashed the victim launch, leaving it to capsize in the Buriganga suddenly.

As a result, many passengers drowned in the river but a few could swim to the shore.

Mirkadim Municipality Secretary Md Siddikur Rahman said they received 12 bodies so far, and none is missing.

Secretary of Abdullahpur Union Parishad (UP) under Tongibari Upazila Md Joynal Abedin said he received four bodies.

Secretary of Rampal UP under Munshiganj Sadar Upazila Md Ruhul Amin said he received nine bodies, and none is missing.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Md Shamsul Haque of South Keraniganj Police Station (PS) in Dhaka filed a murder case accusing seven of the killer launch.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Shahzaman said they are trying to nab the culprits.

















MUNSHIGANJ, July 1: The district is mourning the tragedy of the casualties following the last Monday's launch capsize in the Buriganga River in Dhaka.People of Sadar, Tongibari, Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar upazilas of Munshiganj are stunned by the incident besides the current corona pandemic. The people of the district and the relatives of the victims are thinking it not an accident but a killing.Till Tuesday last the death toll in the incident stood at 33. Out of the deceased, 20 are males, nine females and four minors.District police sources said, out of the deceased, 21 are from Munshiganj Sadar, nine from Tongibari, and one each from Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar upazilas.Sources said a small launch named 'Morning Bird' started for Sadar Ghat of Dhaka from Kathpotty Launch Ghat of Mirkadim Municipality in Munshiganj with 50 to 60 passengers at 7:45am on Monday. When the launch was trying to anchor at Sadar Ghat, a launch 'Moyur-2' plying on Chandpur route dashed the victim launch, leaving it to capsize in the Buriganga suddenly.As a result, many passengers drowned in the river but a few could swim to the shore.Mirkadim Municipality Secretary Md Siddikur Rahman said they received 12 bodies so far, and none is missing.Secretary of Abdullahpur Union Parishad (UP) under Tongibari Upazila Md Joynal Abedin said he received four bodies.Secretary of Rampal UP under Munshiganj Sadar Upazila Md Ruhul Amin said he received nine bodies, and none is missing.Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Md Shamsul Haque of South Keraniganj Police Station (PS) in Dhaka filed a murder case accusing seven of the killer launch.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Shahzaman said they are trying to nab the culprits.