Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
Tehran clinic blast kills 19

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

TEHRAN, July 1: A powerful explosion at a clinic in northern Tehran killed at least 19 people on Tuesday, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The blast at Sina At'har health centre caused damage to buildings in the vicinity and sent a plume of thick black smoke into the night sky, state television reported.
"An explosion was reported at 20:56 (1626 GMT) followed by a fire at Sina At'har clinic. Medical units were dispatched immediately," Tehran's emergency medical services said in a statement.
"The death of 13 people has been confirmed. Six have also been injured and transferred" to a hospital, it added.
Tehran fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki also told the agency that firefighters recovered six more who died after the blaze was extinguished around two hours later, raising the toll to 19.    -AFP


