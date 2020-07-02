Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

What changes is Putin proposing to Russia’s constitution?

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of a local electoral commission as he arrives to cast his ballot in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms at a polling station in Moscow on July 1. photo : AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of a local electoral commission as he arrives to cast his ballot in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms at a polling station in Moscow on July 1. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, July 1: Russians are casting their ballots this week in a vote on constitutional reforms that could prolong President Vladimir Putin's hold on power.
Putin proposed the changes in January and they were quickly approved by Russia's two houses of parliament and regional lawmakers.
A nationwide vote to approve the reforms planned for April was postponed as Russia registered a surge of coronavirus infections.
Polling stations opened last week and close on Wednesday to minimise overcrowding.
On the last day of the ballot, here is an overview of the proposed changes, the first reforms to the country's basic law since 1993.
New presidential terms
The most discussed amendment would reset Putin's constitutional term-limit clock to zero.
Putin first came to power as prime minister in 1999 under Boris Yeltsin before being elected president in 2000. He served the maximum two consecutive terms between 2000 and 2008 before a four-year stint as prime minister. He returned to the Kremlin in 2012 for a newly expanded six-year mandate and was re-elected in 2018.
Other constitutional changes expand the role of parliament, but they also strengthen the already-powerful role of the president.
The president will have the right to dissolve parliament if it refuses to support the candidacy of a minister proposed by the head of state three times in a row.
Conservative values
In line with Putin's conservative views, the reforms enshrine a mention of Russians' "faith in God" despite Russia's long history as a secular country.
The reform also stipulates that marriage is a union between a man and a woman, effectively banning gay marriages.
The changes designate Russian as "the language of the people who form the state," and senior officials are barred from holding dual citizenship or residence permits in other countries.
Social guarantees
The constitutional reforms guarantee a minimum wage that should not be below the subsistence level and state pensions regularly adjusted to inflation.
The amendments spell out principles of "justice and solidarity between generations" to ensure the proper functioning of the pension system.
Environmental stipulations include "reducing the impact of economic activities" on nature and enshrine "a responsible attitude towards animals".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy seizes IS-made drugs
Tehran clinic blast kills 19
100,000 virus cases per day!
What changes is Putin proposing to Russia’s constitution?
Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says US knee on Iran’s neck
India sending high-powered boats to Ladakh
HK marks handover anniversary with security law arrests
52 countries welcome China’s  national security law on HK


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft