Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says US knee on Iran’s neck

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

NEW YORK, July 1: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washington's policy toward Tehran as like "putting a knee" to the country's neck.
The United States has circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member council that would indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Tehran, but council veto-powers Russia and China have already signalled their opposition to the move.
"Don't just take it from the United States, listen to countries in the region. From Israel to the Gulf, countries in the Middle East - who are most exposed to Iran's predations - are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo," Pompeo told a virtual Security Council meeting.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has long argued that the arms embargo on Iran should not be lifted. The arms embargo is set to end in mid-October under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, Germany, France, China, Russia and the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.
Since Trump took office in 2017, his administration has quit the nuclear deal and steadily ramped up sanctions on Iran in what Washington describes as a maximum-pressure approach.
Addressing the council, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described the policy as "a maximum suffocation policy."
"The task is to achieve regime change or create a situation where Iran literally wouldn't be able to breath. This is like putting a knee to one's neck," he said in a veiled reference to the death of a Black man in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck. The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the US and around the world.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy seizes IS-made drugs
Tehran clinic blast kills 19
100,000 virus cases per day!
What changes is Putin proposing to Russia’s constitution?
Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says US knee on Iran’s neck
India sending high-powered boats to Ladakh
HK marks handover anniversary with security law arrests
52 countries welcome China’s  national security law on HK


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft