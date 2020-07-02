HK marks handover anniversary with security law arrests



Hong Kong citizens celebrate the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Causeway Bay of south China's Hong Kong on Tuesday. The law was passed at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC). photo : XINHUA

Hong Kong police made the first arrests under Beijing's new national security law on Wednesday. Police deployed water cannon, pepper spray and tear gas throughout the afternoon, arresting more than 180 people, seven of them for breaching the new national security law.

The confrontations came a day after China imposed its controversial legislation on the restless city, a historic move decried by many Western governments as an unprecedented assault on the finance hub's liberties and autonomy.

Beijing said the law would restore stability. But its imposition sparked the worst unrest in months. Certain political views and symbols became illegal overnight, including showing support for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet independence.

Police said the first two national security arrests were for people possessing signs promoting independence. "Advocacy for independence of Hong Kong is against the law," security minister John Lee told reporters.

Many of those protesting on Wednesday chanted independence slogans. "What this authoritarian regime wants to do is to terrorise the people and stop them from coming out," Chris To, a 49-year-old protester, told AFP. Police said one officer was stabbed in the shoulder as he tried to make an arrest.

Opprobrium over the law poured in from critics and western governments -- led by the United States -- over fears the law will usher in a new era of mainland-style political repression. Under a deal ahead of the 1997 handover from Britain, authoritarian China guaranteed Hong Kong civil liberties as well as judicial and legislative autonomy until 2047 in a formula known as "One Country, Two Systems". -AFP

















HONG KONG, July 1: Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of the territory's return to China on Wednesday hours after Beijing's imposition of a new national security law, drawing international condemnation and thousands of defiant protesters.Hong Kong police made the first arrests under Beijing's new national security law on Wednesday. Police deployed water cannon, pepper spray and tear gas throughout the afternoon, arresting more than 180 people, seven of them for breaching the new national security law.The confrontations came a day after China imposed its controversial legislation on the restless city, a historic move decried by many Western governments as an unprecedented assault on the finance hub's liberties and autonomy.Beijing said the law would restore stability. But its imposition sparked the worst unrest in months. Certain political views and symbols became illegal overnight, including showing support for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet independence.Police said the first two national security arrests were for people possessing signs promoting independence. "Advocacy for independence of Hong Kong is against the law," security minister John Lee told reporters.Many of those protesting on Wednesday chanted independence slogans. "What this authoritarian regime wants to do is to terrorise the people and stop them from coming out," Chris To, a 49-year-old protester, told AFP. Police said one officer was stabbed in the shoulder as he tried to make an arrest.Opprobrium over the law poured in from critics and western governments -- led by the United States -- over fears the law will usher in a new era of mainland-style political repression. Under a deal ahead of the 1997 handover from Britain, authoritarian China guaranteed Hong Kong civil liberties as well as judicial and legislative autonomy until 2047 in a formula known as "One Country, Two Systems". -AFP