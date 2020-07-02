9.89pc C-19 patients recover in Rangpur div





Health officials said the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 1,656 with the healing of 77 new people at the dedicated corona hospitals and isolations at homes during the past 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

"The recovery rate among all 2,765 coronavirus patients of the division now stands at 59.89 percent," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.

On the other hand, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients stood at 997 among total 2,159 infected people with the recovery rate of 46.17 percent 12 days back on June 19 in the division.

"Among the 1,656 recovered COVID-19 patients, 571 are hailing from Rangpur, 109 from Panchagarh, 253 from Nilphamari, 52 from Lalmonirhat, 84 from Kurigram, 138 from Thakurgaon, 333 from Dinajpur and 116 from Gaibandha in the division," he said.

Meanwhile, the total reported number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,765 as 51 new positive cases were reported positive at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur in the division on Tuesday.









"The district-wise break up of 2,765 patients now stands at 933 in Rangpur, 142 in Panchagarh, 342 in Nilphamari, 113 in Lalmonirhat, 143 in Kurigram, 204 in Thakurgaon, 613 in Dinajpur and 275 in Gaibandha in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health)of the DGHS Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan a total of 27,280 collected samples were tested since the beginning, and of them, 2,765 found coronavirus positive with the infection percentage of 10.13 in the division.

The total number of fatalities remains steady at 49 for the last four days as no more deaths have been reported from anywhere in the division till Tuesday night.

