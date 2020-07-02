Video
'Game-changer' Fernandes fires Man United masterclass

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BRIGHTON, JULY 1: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Bruno Fernandes has brought a winning mentality to Manchester United after his brace inspired an impressive 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday.
Cajoled by the dazzling Fernandes, United produced one of their best performances of the season at the Amex Stadium. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring early in the first half and Fernandes doubled the lead before the interval.
Fernandes netted again after half-time with a fine volley as United climbed above Wolves on goal difference to take fifth place in the Premier League. "Bruno has come and been fantastic. He has brought that winning mentality with him, that 99 percent is not good enough. It has to be 100 percent," Solskjaer said.
"I've got more than one game-changer. The third goal was a great team goal. To see so many players sprinting forward to get on the end of it was fantastic. A great finish by Bruno."    -AFP



