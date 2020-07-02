Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
Bayern Munich sign French teen Kouassi from PSG on free transfer

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, JULY 1: Bayern Munich announced the signing of French teenager Tanguy Kouassi, 18, on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday with the defender signing a four-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.
"In our eyes, he is one of the biggest talents in Europe," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.
"His main position is centre-back, but he can play in other positions.
"We are sure he will have a big career and will strengthen our squad."
The France Under-18 international is a product of the PSG academy, which he joined at 14. He made his professional debut this season and had 13 appearances for PSG, including two in the Champions League, when the French league season was halted in early March due to the coronavirus.    -AFP


