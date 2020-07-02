Battery of lawyers present at 2011 WC final match-fixing investigation





Battery of lawyers

Incidentally, Upul Tharanga was a part of the playing XI and opened batting for Sri Lanka. However, his stay at the wicket didn't yield more than 2 runs and was first to return to the pavilion.

Interestingly, both Aravinda de Silva and Upul were represented by a battery of renowned lawyers. Former chief selector had not one or two but four lawyers, whereas Upul brought one different lawyer, it is learnt here. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is unlikely to bear the legal expenses.

Toss confusion

SSP Jagath Fonseka-led Unit has not yet arrived at the conclusion why the toss was redone in the World Cup final.

However, according to Kumar Sngakkara, who was a captain then, is on record saying it was done at the insistence of Team India captain MS Dhoni.

In a recent Instagram chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Sangakkara said the confusion stemmed from the crowd noise at a packed Wankhede stadium.

















