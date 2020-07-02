Video
Battery of lawyers present at 2011 WC final match-fixing investigation

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
BIPIN DANI

Till Tuesday afternoon Sri Lanka's Special Police Investigation Unit had no plan to invite opening batsman Upul Tharanga for the 2011 World Cup match-fixing enquiry but it was only decided late evening during Aravinda de Silva's deposition and accordingly, the 35-year-old Upul Tharanga was summoned for Wednesday morning hearing.
Battery of lawyers
Incidentally, Upul Tharanga was a part of the playing XI and opened batting for Sri Lanka. However, his stay at the wicket didn't yield more than 2 runs and was first to return to the pavilion.
Interestingly, both  Aravinda de Silva and Upul were represented by a battery of renowned lawyers. Former chief selector had not one or two but four lawyers, whereas Upul brought one different lawyer, it is learnt here.  Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is unlikely to bear the legal expenses.
Toss confusion
SSP Jagath Fonseka-led Unit has not yet arrived at the conclusion why the toss was redone in the World Cup final.
However, according to Kumar Sngakkara, who was a captain then, is on record saying it was done at the insistence of Team India captain MS Dhoni.
In a recent Instagram chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Sangakkara said the confusion stemmed from the crowd noise at a packed Wankhede stadium.


