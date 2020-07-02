Video
BFF to launch new look technical department

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be launching a new look technical department with some key technical and strategic positions, according to an article received here from BFF today.
The modern corporate structure will be recognised and supported by AFC and FIFA. The Football Federation of Bangladesh's technical department's overall aim is to maximize the opportunity nationwide for development of all aspects of the game.
With focal areas of women's football, elite youth development, coach education and grassroots football.
The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will align specific technical staffs responsible for these areas of development. The technical department will be managed and supported by a national technical director.
Paul Thomas Smalley returns to the Federation of Bangladesh as national technical director. Since leaving in October 2019, Paul has enjoyed a successful period working for the Federation in Brunei.
Paul hopes to rejuvenate the elite player pathways to continue to create successful sides across International age groups, senior and women's teams.
The coaching and education scheme is to support the development of coaches at all levels of the game.
Grassroots football is to develop initiatives nationwide and continued Women's Football development.
Kazi Salahuddin the BFF president said: "We are excited and pleased to have Paul back with the Federation. Paul is an experienced and modern technical director and enjoyed a successful time previously with us. Paul will again also support Jamie Day, with the senior national team."
Paul said: "I am excited to be given the opportunity to join the federation again as I really enjoyed my time previously. The President, rekindled my desire by a passionate vision and plan to continue the development of Football in Bangladesh."
Mostafa Anowar Parvez, was also a former national team player from 1998-2008 and a former midfielder who was a member of Bangladesh's Champion winning team in the SAFF Championship 2003 in Dhaka and a renowned successful International age group coach and a developing coach educator with be the head of elite youth development.
Mahboob Alam Paulo who was a former national team (Youth) from 1999 to 2000 and a young modern youth development coach and educator will be head of coach education and Hasan Mahmud balancing his expertise in the competitions department, international teams and technical department administration will be manager of grassroots football.
BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said: "With AFC and FIFA's support the BFF are now aligning a serious and comprehensive focus in developing all aspects of the game in Bangladesh.
The creation of a multi-faceted Technical Department will concentrate on this and with key people spending time working in these areas will mean a real opportunity to make progress in developing the game."     -BSS



