

Apu, his parents recover from Covid-19

Apu who was involved himself in the humanitarian work since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, was tested positive nine days ago along with his parents.

However, all of them recovered fast and the second test came negative today, much to the elation of the family and the cricket fraternity.

"The environment in our family was gloomy after we tested positive for the corona virus. But , now we feel happy after being tested negative. There are lot of people who prayed for our speedy recovery. I want to thank all of them," Apu said here today.

Apu said the mental strength is the main medicine to overcome from the deadly virus.

"Most of the people broke mentally when they are infected with the corona virus. But, as we saw, most of the people recovered if they take proper medicine. I kept my mental strength and follow the advice of the doctors."

Apu played one Test, five ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh before he was discarded from the national team in 2018. Since then he was trying to don the national jersey again.

Earlier, former national cricketers Nafees Iqbal and former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tested positive for the deadly virus. Nafees and his family also have recovered while Mashrafe said he is doing fine. Mashrafe also informed that he would undergo test for the second time after 14 days of being infected with the virus. -BSS

















