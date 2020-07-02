Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
latest
Home Sports

Apu, his parents recover from Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Apu, his parents recover from Covid-19

Apu, his parents recover from Covid-19

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Hossain Apu and his parents recovered well from the Covid-19, a deadly virus that claimed nearly 1900 lives in Bangladesh and created mayhem around the world.
Apu who was involved himself in the humanitarian work since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, was tested positive nine days ago along with his parents.
However, all of them recovered fast and the second test came negative today, much to the elation of the family and the cricket fraternity.
"The environment in our family was gloomy after we tested positive for the corona virus. But , now we feel happy after being tested negative. There are lot of people who prayed for our speedy recovery. I want to thank all of them," Apu said here today.
Apu said the mental strength is the main medicine to overcome from the deadly virus.
"Most of the people broke mentally when they are infected with the corona virus. But, as we saw, most of the people recovered if they take proper medicine. I kept my mental strength and follow the advice of the doctors."
Apu played one Test, five ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh before he was discarded from the national team in 2018. Since then he was trying to don the national jersey again.
Earlier, former national cricketers Nafees Iqbal and former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tested positive for the deadly virus. Nafees and his family also have recovered while Mashrafe said he is doing fine. Mashrafe also informed that he would undergo test for the second time after 14 days of being infected with the virus.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Game-changer' Fernandes fires Man United masterclass
Juventus keep Lazio at bay with Genoa stroll
Bayern Munich sign French teen Kouassi from PSG on free transfer
Messi scores 700th goal but Atletico draw hurts Barca's title hopes
Silverwood backs 'talisman' Stokes to step up as England captain
Battery of lawyers present at 2011 WC final match-fixing investigation
BFF to launch new look technical department
India's Manohar steps down as ICC chairman


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft