Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
Mushfiqur finds a way for skill training in Covid-19 time

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Mushfiqur Rahim practicing batting at his apartment's garage. photo:: screenshot

Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim found a way to keep practicing his batting and wicket-keeping when it was tough to do anything apart from gym at home during the Covid-19 time.
The senior national cricketer didn't get any big ground but turned his apartment's garage a virtual Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to bat and practice wicket-keeping. As it is tough to play with cricket ball, he chose tennis ball for his batting and wicket-keeping session.
Mushfiqur however posted a 3-minute video of his practice session with batting and wicket-keeping in his facebook page and also hinted how enthusiastic he is to get back to the cricket field.
During his live show, ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal once pointed out how desperate Mushfiqur is to play cricket again.
"Mushfiqur just got mad to play cricket. How can we resist him?" Tamim told to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza during his live chat show.
Mushfiqur also requested Bangladesh Cricket B.oard (BCB) to allow him training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium but the board didn't comply with this, considering the Covid-19 situation in the country. The BCB however planned to begin cricketing activities from next month. But Mushfiqur is not the person to sit idle and he found his own way to have his batting and wicket-keeping practice.     -BSS


