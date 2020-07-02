Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 1: Oil prices rose on Wednesday on a string of positive manufacturing data and a drawdown in US crude inventories, both indicating an economic recovery and rise in energy demand despite surging coronavirus infections around the world.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.19, or 2.9per cent, to $42.46 a barrel at 0900 GMT, and US crude was up $1.15, or 2.9per cent, at $40.42 a barrel.
US crude and gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, while distillate inventories rose, data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed.




"The market's main concern is demand and how COVID-19 affects it, so any hint that demand is recovering is welcomed with a price boost," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.
Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due out later on Wednesday.
Sentiment was also boosted by improving economic data around the world. In China, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factories slowly gathered steam in June after the government eased lockdowns.
Germany's manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June, while French factory activity rebounded into growth. (Graphic: Brent and WTI price forecast since June 2019, here).    -Reuters



