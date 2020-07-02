Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories





Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.19, or 2.9per cent, to $42.46 a barrel at 0900 GMT, and US crude was up $1.15, or 2.9per cent, at $40.42 a barrel.

US crude and gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, while distillate inventories rose, data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed.









"The market's main concern is demand and how COVID-19 affects it, so any hint that demand is recovering is welcomed with a price boost," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due out later on Wednesday.

Sentiment was also boosted by improving economic data around the world. In China, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factories slowly gathered steam in June after the government eased lockdowns.

