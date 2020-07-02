Green Delta declares 20pc dividend





This is the first time in insurance sector that any organization has held its AGM through online platform. The meeting was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders and was presided over by Abdul Hafiz Chowdhury, Chairman of the company.

The Chairman expressed his appreciation towards the shareholders of the company for their continuous support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and congratulated and thanked the members of Green Delta family who have invested their apt and sincerest efforts in ensuring the uninterrupted customer service and business operation by redesigning the work culture that accommodates work from home and maintains social distancing.

A good number of shareholders spoke in the online AGM and highly appreciated the board of directors and management of Green Delta Insurance for their outstanding performance, strong corporate governance, declaration of attractive dividend and publishing an extensively informative annual report for the year of 2019.

















