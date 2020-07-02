Jet fuel price hiked 3rd time in a month, Indian airlines face uncertainty





While Indian carriers - with at least three almost out of cash; two backed by a strong business house and only one with its own cash reserves - have got no support from the government so far during the pandemic, aviation turbine fuel price (ATF) is being hiked ever since domestic flights were allowed to resume partially on May 25.

Rates were hiked by a record 56.6per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per per kilo litre or kl) on June 1, followed by Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3per cent) increase on June 16. On Wednesday, prices was hiked by another 7.5per cent. Now, a kl of ATF for domestic flights costs Rs 41,992.8 and Rs 41,575.9 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

To be sure, domestic ATF price is lower than what it was a year ago when it was at Rs 49,231.4 and Rs 48959.8 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, as per HPCL website. But in that pre-pandemic time, air travel was still flying high and witnessing growth in flyer numbers.

"ATF price was low when we were not flying any scheduled flights and are being hiked ever since domestic ones were allowed to resume. While airlines are allowed to operate 45per cent capacity, air traffic demand is barely for a third of the originally planned capacity. If the government can't support us, they should not hasten our demise which we are trying to delay as much as possible," said a senior airline official.

India's only profitable airline so far, IndiGo, had reported a loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the January-March, 2020, quarter versus a profit of Rs 595.8 crore in same period last fiscal. These were the numbers when though declining, both scheduled domestic and international flights were allowed till the third week of March.









CAPA Centre for Aviation estimates Indian airlines will need billion to avoid meeting a fate like that of Jet Airways, Kingfisher and others. Airlines have laid off people, sent employees on leave without pay and enforced serious pay cuts. "I am not sure if the government wants airlines to survive. The signals are very mixed," said another airline official. -TNN





