Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer





In the absence of a vaccine or effective antiviral drugs, hand hygiene is a mainstay of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Handwashing is not always practical. So, alcohol-based hand sanitizers provide a quick, simple alternative. However, not all formulations are effective; thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended two alcohol-based sanitizers formulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Berger Paints Bangladesh is commercially producing its hand sanitizers by following the formulation of WHO, said a press release.

Berger Mr. Expert Advanced hand sanitizers are getting manufactured after the company has received all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions from the Department of Narcotics Control.

Additionally, the company has distributed hand sanitizers among its dealers and painters to boost personal hygiene and safety.

Berger Mr. Expert Advanced hand sanitizer will be liquid-based, with a pack size of 250ml, and will cost BDT 180. -UNB















