Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

To enhance the personal hygiene sector of the nation during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Berger Paints Bangladesh has expanded its business and launched Berger Mr. Expert Advanced hand sanitizer as per WHO recommended formulation.
In the absence of a vaccine or effective antiviral drugs, hand hygiene is a mainstay of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Handwashing is not always practical. So, alcohol-based hand sanitizers provide a quick, simple alternative. However, not all formulations are effective; thus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended two alcohol-based sanitizers formulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Berger Paints Bangladesh is commercially producing its hand sanitizers by following the formulation of WHO, said a press release.
Berger Mr. Expert Advanced hand sanitizers are getting manufactured after the company has received all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions from the Department of Narcotics Control.
Additionally, the company has distributed hand sanitizers among its dealers and painters to boost personal hygiene and safety.
Berger Mr. Expert Advanced hand sanitizer will be liquid-based, with a pack size of 250ml, and will cost BDT 180.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories
Green Delta declares 20pc dividend
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed: CEO
Jet fuel price hiked 3rd time in a month, Indian airlines face uncertainty
Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer
Seminar on ‘National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective’ held
Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD
Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft