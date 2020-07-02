Seminar on ‘National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective’ held





Recently, Chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), Chairman, Executive Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd-(IBBL) and Professor of Accounting, University of Chittagong, Dr. Md. Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA attended and discussed as designated discussant in Virtual Seminar on "National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective" jointly organized by the UIU- United International University and FBHRO-Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource, Organisation according to press release.Dr Salim in his speech said that National Budget 2020-21 has been announced in a time when almost all sectors of our economy are going through an abnormal, uncertain, dangerous and risky situation due to COVID19. Realizing the importance of human resource as a basic input and fundamental or pivotal factor of all affairs, the appropriate emphasis and substantial allocation have been given in the Budget FY21. In this regard, he mentioned that total budgetary allocation relating to Human Resource under Social infrastructure for FY21amounting to TK 1,40,222 crore which is 24.69 per cent of total budget of TK 5,68,000 crore and it was TK1,23,894 crore for revised FY20 indicating the increase of TK 16,324 in FY21. The importance of Human Resource Development has been getting new momentum which is evident from the trend of budgetary allocation of 2.16 times in 2020-21 compared to actual budget of TK64,824 in 2015-16 in order to face the challenges of globalization. Dr Salim also opined that human resource development is comprised with macroeconomic dimension that is reflected in our National Budget atleast in seven (7) ministries/division which are education and technology; health and family welfare; women and children; social welfare/social safety net; youth sports development; culture, labour and employment and Chittagong hill tracts affairs. He also discuss about the initiative taken by the government in the budget relating to skill development; implementation of national service program, and job development policy credit; HR Development Fund; and overseas employment specifically Memorandum of Cooperation-MOC on labour between Japan and Bangladesh.In the seminar Mr. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Former Senior Secretary &Ex-Chairman, NBR was the Chief Guest and Professor Dr. Farid A. Sobhani Director, MBA Program, UIU& Secretary General, FBHRO presented the key Note paper. Inaugural speech has been delivered by Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of United International University-UIU. Professor. Dr. Hasnan Ahmed FCMA, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UIU,Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA, President of ICMAB, Professor Dr. M. Sadiqul Islam FCMA, Professor Dr. Md. Helal Uddin, and Mr. Musharrof Hossain spoke in the seminar. Mr. Moinuddin Chowdhury conducts the session as moderator.A large number of faculties, students and professional from different profession were participated in the seminar.