Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD



Tariqul Islam Chowdhury

He was earlier the Acting MD as Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank.

Before joining SBAC Bank, Tariqul Islam Chowdhury was the DMD of the state-owned Sonali Bank. Where Chowdhury started his career as a Financial Analyst in 1984. He has long banking experience in diversified fields including exposure as Branch Manager, Regional Manager, Divisional Manager, Head of HR and Head of Credit, Treasury Management Division, Currency Management Division in Sonali Bank.

He obtained B. Com (Honours) and M. Com (Accounting) degree from the University of Dhaka. In 1988, he became a DAIBB diploma holder of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB). He has participated in various seminars and training workshops on economics and banking in France, Austria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia as well as other reputed institutes of the country including BIBM.

















Tariqul Islam Chowdhury has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited. Board of Directors made him as Managing Director and CEO at the 105th Board Meeting of the Bank and recently Bangladesh Bank also has given the approval to his appointment. Chowdhury joined as MD and CEO on July 1, 2020 for the next three years, says a press release.He was earlier the Acting MD as Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank.Before joining SBAC Bank, Tariqul Islam Chowdhury was the DMD of the state-owned Sonali Bank. Where Chowdhury started his career as a Financial Analyst in 1984. He has long banking experience in diversified fields including exposure as Branch Manager, Regional Manager, Divisional Manager, Head of HR and Head of Credit, Treasury Management Division, Currency Management Division in Sonali Bank.He obtained B. Com (Honours) and M. Com (Accounting) degree from the University of Dhaka. In 1988, he became a DAIBB diploma holder of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB). He has participated in various seminars and training workshops on economics and banking in France, Austria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia as well as other reputed institutes of the country including BIBM.