Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
latest
Home Business

Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD

Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Tariqul Islam Chowdhury

Tariqul Islam Chowdhury

Tariqul Islam Chowdhury has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited. Board of Directors made him as Managing Director and CEO at the 105th Board Meeting of the Bank and recently Bangladesh Bank also has given the approval to his appointment. Chowdhury joined as MD and CEO on July 1, 2020 for the next three years, says a press release.
He was earlier the Acting MD as Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank.
Before joining SBAC Bank, Tariqul Islam Chowdhury was the DMD of the state-owned Sonali Bank. Where Chowdhury started his career as a Financial Analyst in 1984. He has long banking experience in diversified fields including exposure as Branch Manager, Regional Manager, Divisional Manager, Head of HR and Head of Credit, Treasury Management Division, Currency Management Division in Sonali Bank.
He obtained B. Com (Honours) and M. Com (Accounting) degree from the University of Dhaka. In 1988, he became a DAIBB diploma holder of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB). He has participated in various seminars and training workshops on economics and banking in France, Austria, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia as well as other reputed institutes of the country including BIBM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil rises on manufacturing data, US inventories
Green Delta declares 20pc dividend
Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed: CEO
Jet fuel price hiked 3rd time in a month, Indian airlines face uncertainty
Berger Bangladesh launches hand sanitizer
Seminar on ‘National Budget 2020-21 from HRD Perspective’ held
Tariqul Islam SBAC Bank new MD
Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir


Latest News
Pakistan temporarily suspends PUBG game
Mutations may be making coronavirus more contagious: Researchers
Japanese startup creates ‘connected’ face mask for coronavirus new normal
Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens, develops fever, throat pain
Sahara Khatun to be taken to Bangkok for treatment
Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman after two stints
Minor boy drowns in Hatia pond
Minor girl dies of drinking acid
3 drug traders held in Mymensingh
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Most Read News
2 more physicians die of COVID-19 in Dhaka
Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman passes away
Restriction measures over corona extended till Aug 3
Messi scores Panenka penalty to reach 700 career goals
Bangladesh drug firm invents Covid-19 vaccine, announcement Thursday
Science does not need to explain who spreads Covid-19
Dybala solo goal, Ronaldo rocket set up Juve win
Virus death toll climbs to 1,888 with 41 more
Centenary of Dhaka University: Achievements and expectations
152 more Bangladeshis return from UAE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft