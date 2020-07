Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir















Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Md. Ali Hossain Shishir inaugurating newly shifted Madhabdi Branch of State owned BASIC Bank at N.D Tower, 248/1, Algi Road, Madhabdi, Narsingdi recently. Among others NCCI directors - Md. Kazim Uddin, Binoy Debnath, Hasib Molla, Branch Manager Md. Anowar Hossain, employees and well wishers were present on the occasion. photo: Bank