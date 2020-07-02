Video
Thursday, 2 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
Published : Thursday, 2 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Janata Bank Ltd HRD Division General Manager Md Ahsan Ullah and Lab Aid Hospital Executive Director Sakif Shamim exchanging documents after signing an agreement at the bank's head office in the city recently. Bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad, DMDs Md Ismail Hossain and Md Jikrul Haque, among others, were present. As per the deal, the hospital will provide all kind health services including Covid-19 test to the bank's employees and their family members.    photo: Bank


